WAUKESHA, Wis. — After students of Waukesha North High School reported seeing a man armed with a rifle in the backyard of a home nearby to their campus, Waukesha police searched the area, secured the school and brought one person into custody.

As announced by the Waukesha Police Department, authorities were alerted around 12:56 p.m. on Friday, April 14 after students saw the armed man in the backyard of a resident on the 200-block of Greenmeadow Dr. They found their school resource officer (SRO) and offered an in-depth description of this individual.

The administration at Waukesha North High School subsequently put their school into SECURE status, which ensures that doors are locked and no student or staff are outside. At this time, officers from across the region converged to protect the school in case of an emergency.

Officers located a 17-year-old male in that nearby backyard and he peacefully surrendered after a brief conversation. Authorities brought the suspect into custody, but no further details regarding this individual’s identity or intentions have been released. Here, Waukesha authorities located the firearm in question.

For local law enforcement, the recognition and swift action of the student(s) who first noticed this individual were heavily praised.

“This is a true testament to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s – “SPEAK UP SPEAK OUT” campaign,” the Waukesha Police Department shared in a public Facebook post. “The students observed something and said something about it. These courageous students are the ones who helped safeguard the community today, to those amazing students, Thank you!”

