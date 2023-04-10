Both the police officers and the suspect who were killed after a traffic stop turned deadly in Barron County have been identified.

According to a press release from the Division of Criminal Investigation at the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 32-year-old Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and 23-year-old Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were conducting a traffic stop in the village of Cameron based on a warrant as well as to check the welfare of the driver.

That driver was 50 year old Glenn Perry, with police being notified of concerning behavior by Perry prior to the traffic stop. During the stop, there was a shootout that left all three dead.

Both officers were pronounced dead at the scene while Perry died at the hospital.

Officer Breidenbach started her law enforcement career with the Stoughton Police Department in Dane County. She served there for about 9 months before she joined the Chetek Police Department, where she had served for four years. She was also the handler for the department’s K9 Unit, Grizz.

Officer Scheel had one year of service. Scheel only graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in December 2022.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation and is assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and Cameron Fire Department. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

A press conference is expected at 4 p.m. on April 10. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it is released.