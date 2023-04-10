Cardinal Stritch University, a private Catholic university in Milwaukee, is closing permanently effective May 22.

President Dr. Dan Scholz said in a video release sent out on Monday April 10 that “the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi has accepted the recognition of the University Board of Trustees to suspend and cancel all education services, activities, and programs, effective May 22, 2023, and begin the wind-down process of the university operations after the current spring semester.”

Dr. Scholz said financial struggles, declining enrollment, and the need for more resources as reasons for the shutdown.

Academic services will be provided this summer to a limited number of students so they can reach their graduation requirements.

For current students who are not graduating, Cardinal Stritch is finalizing partnerships with local colleges and universities so they can continue their studies. New students who were set to enroll in Fall 2023 will be helped to transition to another school.

The university will host its last commencement ceremony ever on May 21 at 10 a.m. at the Wisconsin Center.

Cardinal Stritch was founded in 1937 and celebrated its 85th anniversary last July.