Its a 30 year old tradition in East Troy. The Easter Bunny is expected to complete a daring skydive to start the community’s Easter Egg Hunt. Julie Johnson from Skydive Milwaukee tells WTMJ the group is very excited to put on the event.

“It’s such a cool thing we get to do for the community,” Johnson says.

The special guest will dive into an area called the Backyard, where members of the community set up thousands of eggs for kids to find. But they have to wait for the special bunny to arrive.

“The Bunny lands, and then it’s a free for all.”

Skydive Milwaukee is asking for anyone that comes to bring a donation for the East Troy Food Pantry. You can find more information on how to donate here.