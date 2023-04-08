Two police officers have been killed following a shooting in Barron County Saturday.

The shooting took place around 3:38pm near the city of Chetek according to a press release. A police officer was conducting a traffic stop when the suspect shot at the officer. A second officer from the neighboring community of Cameron also arrived and exchanged gunfire. Both officers were killed, while the suspect, who is being called the “involved individual” was taken to a local hospital before dying from injuries sustained during the incident.

Sad reports coming from northern #Wisconsin of two officers killed in the line of duty.

Tonight we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost pic.twitter.com/JT2KDACjRW — Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin (@PFFW) April 9, 2023

An investigation is underway into the situation being led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Several other agencies responded to the incident and are assisting in the investigation.

It is with heavy hearts, we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today.



Rest easy, we have the watch from here. pic.twitter.com/uc0QDWRiCm — HudsonWIPoliceDept (@HudsonWIPolice) April 9, 2023

The identity of those killed, including both officers, remain unknown.