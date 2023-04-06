The Host Committee for the Republican National Convention has a lot of work ahead of the big week in July 2024. Milwaukee can expect to host over 50,000 visitors, including 15,000 members of the media at the RNC.

Alison Prange, senior advisor and chief of staff of the Host Committee, told WTMJ that the committee is working to give a warm Wisconsin welcome and showcase Milwaukee.

“A lot of people haven’t had the chance – and they’re going to – to see exactly what our hospitality is like, and how spectacular the city of Milwaukee is,” said Prange.

The first major task: fundraising. Prange said the committee needs to raise $68 million. They’ll also need at least 2,000 volunteers to help out during events around the convention.

“We are so lucky to be in this city, to have a great champion in the mayor, to have great champions across the business community and across the elected officials that represent Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin,” said Prange.

Although it works closely with the RNC for planning purposes, the host committee itself is a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Prange likened the host committee for a political convention to those used for major sporting events.

“I often point to how a super bowl is run,” said Prange. “They set up a host committee, the host committee works on behalf of the city and its businesses to help welcome guests.”

The convention itself takes place at Fiserv Forum, but lots of foot traffic will also cross the Wisconsin Center. Expansion and renovations to the center should arrive just in time for the RNC, including new naming rights given to Baird, scheduled for completion by May of 2024.

Businesses interested in being convention vendors and volunteers interested in helping out can find more information at www.mke2024host.org. The website will soon include a portal for businesses to submit contact information.