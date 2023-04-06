The Milwaukee Bucks have officially secured the top record and the top seed in the eastern conference with a win Wednesday night.

It was the Bucks 58th victory on the season, and with so many moving pieces to the roster this season, one of the few things to remain constant over this year has been their first guy off the bench, Bobby Portis.

It’s playoff time in the NBA, which also brings more of the debate for the awards handed out later this year.

You all know where I stand with the MVP award, but I also feel very strong about this seasons sixth man of the year award.

Spoiler alert: Bring them all to Milwaukee.

It’s easy to say the Bucks would still be pretty good with the core of Giannis, Jrue and Khris Middelton, and you would be accurate in saying that, but they are probably not the top dog in the east without The underdog, in Bobby Portis.

He’s been THAT good this season, especially with so many roster changes, and injuries.

Portis, who is averaging just over 14 points per game and almost 10 rebounds per game, which is a career high for him, has been a main staple in the Bucks rotation, and as of late, has been the leagues best player off the bench, regardless what the national talking heads tell you.

Whether the Bucks need shooting, rebounding, or scoring – Bobby brings it.

Over the past two games, which were back-to-backs for the Bucks, when the Bucks needed him most, he delivered, as he has all season to be fair.

With Giannis and Khris Middleton both missing a games this week, Bobby went on to drop 19 points and grabbing 20 rebounds in Washington, and then the very next night, leading the game in scoring with 27 while snatching 13 boards, helping Milwaukee clinch the top seed.

Regardless of what happens in the post-season for the Bucks, there is no denying the success of this team is due to Portis coming off the bench, setting the energy, and becoming a household name throughout Bucks nation.

It’s rather simple, there’s a few worthy names that could claim the award, but in my opinion, you’re 2023 NBA’s Sixth man of the year resides right here in Milwaukee.