Voters in Wisconsin gave the thumbs up by all three referendums on the ballot statewide, with decisive margins in each case.

The first question broadens language in the state constitution by authorizing judges to weigh “serious harm” instead of “serious bodily harm” as among the criteria necessary to protect the community when setting conditions on a defendant’s release before trial.

The second referendum adds criteria for judges to consider when setting cash bail.

It amends the state constitution and adds language telling judges to weigh the “totality of the circumstances” and lists additional factors, including a defendant’s past convictions for violent crimes and the need to prevent witness intimidation.

Additionally, a majority of Wisconsin voters affirmed a non-binding resolution requiring that able-bodied childless adults should be required to look for work as a condition of receiving taxpayer-funded welfare benefits.