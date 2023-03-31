The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana. The watch will be in effect until 10 p.m.

Counties in Wisconsin that are under the watch include Milwaukee, Waukesha, Kenosha, Racine, Jefferson, and Walworth.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/AWvKZPkQOb — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) March 31, 2023

According to TMJ4’s Storm Team 4, there will be a few thunderstorms through the early evening, but the strongest storms will move through between 8-11 p.m. There is a potential for hail of one inch in diameter or greater as well as winds up to 58 miles per hour.

