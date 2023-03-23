As summer quickly approaches, the Big Gig has revealed their lineup! This is Summerfest’s 55th year making its way to Henry Maier Festival Grounds on the lakefront in Downtown Milwaukee.

Check out the 2023 Summerfest Lineup Below! This year, the three consecutive weekend format continues, as has been the case since the pandemic.

Summerfest dates for 2023 are Thursday, June 22nd – Saturday June 24th. Thursday, June 29th – Saturday July 1st. Thursday July 6th – Saturday July 8th

For more specific times as well as dates visit the Summerfest website