The family of the We Energies flagger seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Racine County has been identified by her family as Karlee Rybarczyk.

Rybarczyk was directing traffic on March 21 on S. Honey Lake Rd. when she was hit. She was transported to the hospital via Flight for Life.

According to a fundraiser confirmed by family members to our news partners at TMJ4 News, she suffered two broken legs, a broken arm, broken rib, and multiple cuts and bruises. Rybarczyk’s family is asking for financial assistance with her medical bills and recovery.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the vehicle and driver involved in the hit-and-run. The Sheriff’s Office released more information on Wednesday March 22 about the type of vehicle they’re looking for.

Based on damaged parts left at the scene, eyewitness statements, and video evidence, the Sheriff’s Office believes the vehicle is a 2007 to 2014 white Chevrolet pickup truck. The truck has four doors and tinted windows. Witnesses did not see any identifying bumper stickers or decals.

The truck has front-end damage and was described as leaking fluid when fleeing the scene. The Sheriff’s Office has released video of the suspect vehicle:

Video courtesy of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office

The hit-and-run occurred after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21. The truck was traveling southbound on S. Honey Lake Rd., approaching Spring Prairie Rd. in the town of Burlington. After striking Rybarczyk, the vehicle backed up and fled northbound on S. Honey Lake Rd.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with any information to contact them at (262) 886-2300.