The Milwaukee Police Department and Marquette University Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at James Lovell and Wisconsin Streets downtown this afternoon.

Marquette Police issued a safety alert around 5 p.m. asking people to avoid the area. The incident report says three suspects approached the male victim seeking property. A verbal altercation ensured, during which a suspect discharged a weapon and struck the victim. The suspects then fled eastbound on Wisconsin Avenue on foot, and were last seen near the 600 block of West Clybourn Street.

Milwaukee Police say a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

This is a developing story; WTMJ will provide updates as they become available.