A We Energies flagger was struck and injured by a vehicle in the Town of Burlington this morning. Racine County Sheriff’s Office

Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the offending vehicle was travelling southbound on S. Honey Lake Rd., approaching Spring Prairie Rd. Upon striking the flagger, the vehicle backed up and fled northbound on S. Honey Lake Rd.

The victim sustained significant injuries and was transported via Flight for Life.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the offending vehicle and driver. Witnesses described the vehicle as a white, diesel Chevrolet pick-up truck with 4-wheel drive, black rims and tinted windows. It was possibly a late 2000’s model and was seen leaking fluid as it drove away. Broken parts from the vehicle were found on scene consistent with black molding.

Anyone with information should contact Racine County Sheriff’s Office at (262)886-2300 immediately and reference Complaint #23-15343.