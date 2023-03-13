Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to be a New York Jet, according to reporter Trey Wingo.

“History is about to repeat itself,” Wingo posted in a tweet on Monday. Wingo referring to the trade between the Packers and Jets that sent Brett Favre to New York.

Hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done. History about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay. Time is indeed a flat circle — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 13, 2023

Conflicting reports have emerged, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also tweeting that he hasn’t heard that a deal is done.

I wish it did. I wish something had happened. But nothing has happened. https://t.co/VqlmRbonxa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

WTMJ will have more on this developing story as we get more information.