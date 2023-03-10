Update: The child was found safely, according to police.

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating critically missing person Thaliyahna D. Urban, 7/9/11. Urban is described as an 11-yr-old white female, 4’0ft tall 60lbs, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink/purple/yellow hoodie that reads “Boyz in the Hood” on the front and multi-colored pants. Last seen between 9:30p.m. and 10:30p.m. on 3/9/23, walking Northbound on S. 6th St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405