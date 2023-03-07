The Wisconsin State Senate’s Joint Committee on Finance is planning four statewide budget listening sessions in April.

They’ll visit the Waukesha County Expo. Center on April 5th, UW-Eau Claire on April 11th, the Wisconsin Dells on April 12th and Minocqua on April 26th.

“I think the Waukesha Expo Center is a good place with a lot of parking,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LaMahieu told WTMJ. “We usually get big crowds at these things. It’s very close to Milwaukee, so it gives everybody an opportunity whether they’re coming down from Sheboygan, coming up from Racine or Kenosha, coming over from Milwaukee. I think it will be a nice venue for a good listening session.”

Attendees will be able to comment at these public hearings and may also submit comments online.

The 16-member committee will essentially start from scratch to draft their own budget after reviewing Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal: “we will begin the process by removing all the policy from the budget, and we’ll start from base from our last budget,” said LeMahieu.

LaMahieu said that anyone from educators and local government officials to ordinary Wisconsinites can attend a public hearing for the biennial budget.