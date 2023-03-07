The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found shot to death in a car in the town of Grafton as 49-year-old Laeng Sanavongsay.

Sanavongsay’s body was found with a gunshot wound iniside a Chevrolet Malibu with Michigan license plates on Saturday by an deputy on patrol.

The car was discovered in a ditch on County Highway C south of Tallgrass Dr. in Grafton. The Sheriff’s Office said they believe the location was chosen specifically for its remoteness. Investigators say there was an attempt to set the interior of the car on fire but that it extinguished itself.

The killing is believed to be a targeted attack by suspects who knew the victim, and that there was never a broader threat to the community. Sanavongsay does not have any known ties to Ozaukee County.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with other in-state law enforcement agencies on the investigation and have also reached out to federal authorities due to the investigation involving multiple states.

Investigators are seeking information regarding this vehicle and any other vehicles or people that were traveling with it on Friday night, March 3rd, 2023. If you saw anything in relation to this vehicle, please contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.