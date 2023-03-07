Key members of the New York Jets are meeting with Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers in California according to multiple reports.

Let that soak in for a second. It’s an eyebrow-raising report.

What’s more eyebrow-raising to me is that the Packers granted the Jets permission to do so.

Why are the Packers comfortable moving on from their 15-year starter?

Maybe they feel like his play no longer matches his salary.

Maybe they’re sick of the off-season dog and pony show.

Maybe they believe Jordan Love is not only ready to play, but he’s capable of leading the Packers back to the playoffs.

Maybe it’s all of the above.

Speaking to reporters at the scouting combine last week, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said twice in a span of seven seconds that Jordan Love needs to play. It’s the next step in his development.

At his season ending press conference, Gutekunst told reporters he’s seen everything he needs to see from Jordan Love.

Aaron Rodgers may end up back with the Packers next season, but what is crystal clear today is the team is comfortable with the idea that he will not.

