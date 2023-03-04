The past two days have been fatal for senior pedestrians attempting to cross busy streets in the City of Milwaukee.

A 71-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle near 27th and Parnell on Wednesday night. Milwaukee Police identified the Greenfield man as Lawrence Strzelecki and said he died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the vehicle that hit him stayed on the scene and has been identified as a 56-year-old man from Illinois, according to TMJ4 News.

Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Strzelecki was reported missing by his family nearly an hour before the incident occurred. The driver who struck him told authorities he ran out in the street and didn’t see him.

A 77-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross S. Layton near Greenfield on Thursday afternoon. Milwaukee Police reported the man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and died on Friday. MPD identified the driver as a 36-year-old Milwaukee man and said that driver also stayed on scene. Charges for knowingly operating without a valid license causing death will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

According to TMJ4 News, five pedestrian deaths and 50 injuries have occurred over the past five years on the four-mile stretch of 27th street where these two incidents took place.

Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa and Alderman Scott Spiker released the following statement Friday:

“The past two days have been deadly for seniors attempting to cross busy streets in the City of Milwaukee.

A man from Greenfield was killed when a vehicle hit him in the 13th Aldermanic District near S. 27th St. and W. Parnell Ave. Wednesday (March 1) night, according to Milwaukee Police.

The 71-year-old pedestrian died at the scene of the crash, police said, and the driver of the vehicle that hit him stayed on the scene.

On Thursday (March 2) afternoon, a 77-year-old man was struck by a vehicle as he was attempting to cross S. Layton Blvd. near W. Greenfield Ave. in the 8th Aldermanic District. The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and has now died, according to Milwaukee Police.

The driver in the Layton Blvd. crash also stayed at the scene, and MPD reports criminal charges against the driver will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

We are saddened and frustrated by these tragic incidents, and we offer our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

As Council members, we strive for streets that are safe for everyone – pedestrians, drivers, bicyclists and those using other legal means of transportation. It is our intention to continue looking for improvements that can help ensure safety for all commuters across Milwaukee.

We urge everyone driving to slow down, and to drive in a defensive manner at all times. Get to your destination safely, and ALWAYS keep an eye out for anyone who may be crossing the roadway either slowly and/or unexpectedly.”