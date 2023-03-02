It only took two years under head coach Shaka Smart, but the Marquette Golden Eagles are outright Big East Champions for the first time in program history.

It’s been a fun ride for the Golden Eagles, which started on March 26th, 2021 when the program decided to hire coach Smart.

When the hire was announced what were the expectations?

Were they to win the Big East regular season title, in just under two seasons?

Probably not, if we’re being totally honest here…

But, that’s exactly what coach Smart has done.

He has revitalized and injected an energetic thump into a fan base, a team and a city.

But, as great as it has been for the Golden Eagles this season, and it has been awesome – there is one thing that needs to change – winning in March – when it matters most.

The last 3 tournament appearances for the Golden Eagles, have all resulted in first-round exits, and their last post-season win dates all the way back to 2013 – a decade ago.

If Marquette’s season is to remain golden, the Eagles must figure out a way to win finish strong, and own the big tournament.

After all, no one remembers the regular season success, especially if you fall short of your ultimate goal.