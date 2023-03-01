Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson came prepared to answer the hard-hitting questions on today’s hot-button issues

“My favorite professional wrestler of all time is none other than the Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels,” Johnson said.

Johnson was in-studio at The Avenue as part of WTMJ Conversations, and the mayor discussed his lifelong love of professional wrestling – and why he loved Michaels specifically.

“He is just an incredible, incredible performer,” he said. “He’s like the Michael Jordan of wrestling, in my opinion.”

Johnson’s wife Dominique added that her favorite wrestler currently on the WWE roster is Seth Rollins and her favorite of all time is Triple H.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his wife Dominique inside the WTMJ studios at the Avenue.

Johnson said that he got his first job at the YMCA in the former Grand Avenue mall in order to make enough money to go to live wrestling shows. He said that he still goes as a fan – and in his role as mayor, he’s working to continue to bring live wrestling to Milwaukee.

“Not just bring their weekly televised shows but even some of their bigger shows that draw thousands of people from across the country to a city for one of their larger pay per view events,” he said. “I’m in conversations with WWE on that.”

The next WWE event in Milwaukee is Road to Wrestlemania on March 18 at Fiserv Forum.