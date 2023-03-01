Garrett Mitchell looks like he has a bright future ahead of him in Major League Baseball: the 2020 first round pick for the Brewers made his debut last year and enters spring training looking like a lock to start in center field on opening day.

But he’s not the player in his own house who’s ever hit .400 in a season. That would be his wife, Haley Cruse Mitchell.

“She’s a stud,” Mitchell told WTMJ’s Greg Matzek at Spring Training in Arizona. “She knows how to play the game, she knows how to play it the right way.”

Haley was a star at Oregon before starting play for the USSSA Pride of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League in 2022.

Mitchell said that their shared experience as athletes on the diamond has helped their relationship.

“Haley being a softball player and understanding what it means to be out there every single day I think is even more important with what I do,” he said.

Although he did add that their similarities can be a source of friction at times.

“In some ways it can be maybe annoying or frustrating because I’m like ‘Ah man she really does get it,'” he laughed, “But in a lot of ways it’s really helpful because I don’t feel like I have to sugarcoat it”

Mitchell has had a strong start to Spring Training with two home runs in his Cactus League debut – and he knows he’ll have Haley to back him up throughout the long baseball season.