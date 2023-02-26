Two boys were shot in the area of 56th and Lincoln in West Allis on Saturday night. One of them, a 12-year-old boy, died of gunshot wounds at the scene.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. at a party being held at a tavern in the area. Upon arriving to the scene, West Allis Police officers found the two boys who were struck by gunfire.

WAPD is currently investigating a shooting incident near 57th & Lincoln. If you have a loved one who was attending a social gathering in that area, please go to Longfellow Elementary School, 2211 S. 60 St., for reunification with your loved one. Active and ongoing investigation. — West Allis PD (@WestAllisPD) February 26, 2023

The other victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. The age and health status of the second victim is still unknown at this time.

No one is in custody for the shooting as of 9 a.m. on Sunday February 26. West Allis Police are continuing to investigate this incident and look for suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000.