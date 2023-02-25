Prosecutors charged Jose Manuel Silva with second-degree reckless homicide on Friday. The 22-year-old sped through a red light near 10th and Wells, crashing into a pastor who was driving to church. According to TMJ4, Silva allegedly then traveled east and hit four unoccupied parked vehicles.

Pastor Aaron Strong of Grace Lutheran Church was struck in front of the Milwaukee County Courthouse around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a criminal complaint, Silva claimed he drove through the intersection at a yellow light and thought he was driving close to the speed limit. But a witness says she saw Silva speeding at 70-80 miles per hour and heard a loud crash after witnessing Silva drive through a red light.

Marquette University security footage shows Silva failing to stop at four red lights, including the one resulting in a fatal crash at 10th and Wells. The criminal complaint also mentioned data from Silva’s airbag control module in his vehicle, indicating that he was driving at a maximum of 74 miles per hour prior to the crash.

If convicted, Silva faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

The 40-year-old pastor Strong leaves behind a wife and two children.