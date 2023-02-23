MILWAUKEE — Just as it will be the site of the Republican National Convention in 2024, Milwaukee will host the GOP’s first primary debate in August, as announced by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. As of now, this means that Milwaukee will hold the first presidential debate of the season.

A statement released on the behalf of McDaniel states that the Standing Committee on Presidential Debates held a vote on the morning of February 23, 2023 to confirm that the first primary debate will be held in Milwaukee this August.

This is the only primary debate which has been announced thus far. At this point in the process, a determination on criteria and subject matter for the debate has not been established. More details will be released in the months to come leading up to this event.

The New York Times was the first publication to formally report this information [PAYWALL].

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson took to the official @MayorofMKE Twitter account to make the following statement:

“Today’s announcement is an affirmation Milwaukee is an ideal location to stage a major event. I want our hospitality industry to grow – and for hardworking Milwaukee residents to have even more employment opportunities.”

