As spring training starts for the Brewers down in Arizona, I figured this was a good time to have a little chat about optimism for 2023.

Former MVP Christian Yelich talked about it recently. Even Manager Craig Counsel talked about it.

Optimism 2023 – Call it the campaign slogan for this years Brew Crew.

It’s been a weird, and sometimes frustrating off-season for the Crew, and,I quite frankly understand why there may be some hesitancy getting excited for this upcoming season.

But…

This Brewers team may turn out to surprise and prove a lot of you wrong.

Adding a 25-year old all-star catcher in William Contreras, adding a healthy former all-star in Jesse Winker,

maintaining one of the top starting rotations in all of baseball to go with an all-star closer are all part of a recipe for success in 2023.

The Brewers finished just 1 game shy of making the playoffs in 2022. The team that beat them out? The Philadelphia Phillies. The same team that went to a World Series.

And, to me, this team is better than they were just a few months ago as their season ended early.

Am I calling this Brewers team a World Series contender? Not necessarily, however, this team will compete with the best of the best in 2023.

My advice? Enjoy this season, and expect this team to be there come October competing in the playoffs.

Stay positive, Brewers fans and Remember, optimism for 2023.