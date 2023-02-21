UPDATE: One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting after a car chase turned into a foot pursuit at Silver Spring Dr. and 91st St.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said in a briefing at the scene that the incident started as a traffic stop for a car with no license plates, before that car took off. The pursuit ended when the suspect ran a red light and collided with another driver. After the crash, the driver ran away from the pursuing officers with a gun in his hand.

“Officers gave the suspect several commands to drop the gun, and the officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect,” Norman said.

The 31-year-old Milwaukee man, who witnesses described as a Black man to TMJ4 News, died from his injuries.

🧵THREAD- Police conducted a traffic stop for a car with no license plate. Driver stopped briefly before taking off.



– pursuit ended when the driver crashed into another car near 91st & Silver Spring



– 31-yr-old Black man jumped out of the car, ran with a gun in his hand — Ubah Ali (@UbahDAli) February 21, 2023

The officer who fired the fatal shot had five years of service with MPD and will be placed on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation, which will be led by the Waukesha Police Department.

The MPD Incident Command vehicle was deployed to the scene along with over a dozen squad cars. Milwaukee Fire also confirmed to TMJ4 News that they had been called to the scene for a car accident.

WTMJ has reached out to MPD for more information and has not heard back. This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.