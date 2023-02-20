RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — An arson suspect receiving care at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine was shot and injured after he attacked a deputy assigned to guard him there Monday morning.

The incident happened nearly two days after deputies from Racine County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marcus Cole on Saturday morning at 412 9th St. in the City of Racine. The 36-year-old man resided in the downstairs half of the duplex and admitted to intentionally setting his bedroom on fire.

Cole told deputies in an interview that he lit a Kleenex and placed the burning tissue inside a paper bag, then threw the fire on his mattress. Cole also stated he knew his upstairs residents were home but exited his residence without alerting them or calling 911.

Deputies found the four upstairs residents of the duplex had exited the building and were inside a running vehicle when they arrived. One of the residents, a two-year-old child, received medical treatment for smoke inhalation. Deputies arrested Cole for 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (four counts) and Arson of a Building.

Before sending him to jail, deputies transported Cole to Ascension All Saints Hospital for medical clearance after the fire. The hospital admitted Cole as a patient for an unrelated medical condition, and the sheriff’s office said it assigned deputies to 24-hour guard duty of the suspect during his hospital stay.

Cole violently attacked the deputy guarding him on Monday at approximately 1:00 a.m. In self-defense, the deputy discharged her service firearm and struck Cole. Additional law enforcement personnel responded to the hospital and secured Cole.

Cole is now receiving medical care for non-life-threatening injuries. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting while deputies continue to guard Cole. Per standard protocol while the investigation is ongoing, the deputy who shot Cole has been placed on administrative leave.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported no other injuries during the incident and says there is no danger to the public.

TMJ4 News said their news crews spotted shattered glass at the front door and at least a dozen squad cars parked outside of Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday. Law enforcement told TMJ4 News that the glass was not directly related to the incident — a member of a responding police department accidentally broke the glass. The actual struggle between the deputy and suspect was contained to the suspect’s hospital room.

An Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson told TMJ4 News that the company could not comment on the incident due to privacy, state and federal laws.