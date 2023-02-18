The attorney for Taylor Schabusiness, the Green Bay woman accused of killing and dismembering a man, has asked to be removed from the case.

This comes after Quinn Jolly was suddenly attacked by Schabusiness during a court hearing. According to a motion filed Thursday, Jolly says his attorney client-relationship with Schabusiness is “irretrievably broken.”

Taylor Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion last year in his Green Bay home and later dismembering his body. She’s charged with first-degree intentional homicide mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. The attack on Jolly occurred during the latest competency hearing to determine if she is fit to stand trial.

During the hearing, Jolly asked for the trial to be adjourned because a doctor who had evaluated Schabusiness was unable to attend the hearing.

The judge agreed to push back the trial until the middle of May, at which point Schabusiness attacked Jolly. Sheriff’s deputies quickly restrained her and removed her from the courtroom.

The motion to withdraw has not yet been granted, a hearing for the motion is scheduled for February 27. The competency hearing has been rescheduled to March 6.