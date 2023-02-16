UPDATE at 1:35 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2023: 511 Wisconsin reports that traffic can re-enter northbound I-41/94 following a multi-vehicle pileup which forced the roadway closed in the winter storm.

CALEDONIA, Wis. — Commuters heading northbound on I-41/94 in Racine County will need to adjust their plans as those lanes have been closed for an indefinite period of time due to a mutli-vehicle pileup.

Reporting from TMJ4 suggests that the crash first occurred around 11:50 a.m. by mile marker 326. Wisconsin State Troopers, police and medical responders are on the scene to assist with injuries and help to direct traffic. Based on surveillance camera footage from the scene, it appears that at least one semi-truck is involved.

Lt. Brian Van Scyoc of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there are multiple injuries confirmed in the crash.

As confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation via 511 Wisconsin, the Interstate is closed at County G through the intersection of W 7 Mile Rd because of the collision. Another crash was reported at the intersection of southbound I-41/94 and Elm Rd, which has forced the two left lanes closed.

Full details on this crash have not yet been released to the public as State Troopers work to help those involved and direct the flow of traffic at the scene.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are revealed.

