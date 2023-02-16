Racine, Dodge and Ozaukee counties experienced severe freeway closures Thursday after crashes led to car pileups and landed semi-trucks in ditches.

Three people were hurt with non-life-threatening injuries after 30 vehicles including six semi-trucks were in a series of crashes at 1:55 p.m. near Kewaskum in Dodge County. I-41 southbound remains closed at Wis. 28 while crews are still clearing the crash. Washington County Sheriff’s Office told TMJ4 that heavy snow and winter conditions also led to several multi-vehicle crashes just north of HWY D in the town of Wayne.

Two vehicles crashed near the median on I-41 near Raymond in Racine County at 12:40 p.m. Two semis jackknifed after one could not slow to a stop approaching the crash and a third semi hit a box truck and a van. Three people were injured but are all expected to make full recoveries. Roads were opened by 2:45 p.m. TMJ4 reported that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation believes that people driving too fast for the wet conditions led to the crashes.

“I’m supposed to make a delivery in Minnesota by 10 p.m., but I told them that’s not going to happen,” longtime truck driver Chip Gantt told TMJ4. “I’m waiting this out. I want to get home alive. People need to listen to the warnings and slow down. I’ve seen too many accidents and it’s not worth it.”

A crash on northbound I-43 near County C Pioneer Road happened near Grafton in Ozaukee County around 11:30 a.m. The incident was cleared around 2 p.m.

Other incidents occurred in Waukesha and Fond du Lac counties. All lanes were closed at I-41/45 at County Q near Menomonee Falls and southbound lanes on I-41 between County B and County F near Oakfield but are now open.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties until midnight Thursday night.