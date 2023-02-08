MILWAUKEE — In the wake of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving being identified as the man killed in the line of duty on February 7, loved ones created an ‘End of Watch’ tribute video that was posted online. You can watch it in your browser below:
A procession was held on Tuesday night in Downtown Milwaukee as law enforcement, community members and first responders from across Milwaukee gathered to honor Peter Jerving’s life.
