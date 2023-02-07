“Real G’s move in silence like lasagna Giannis.” Is he suffering from voter fatigue again?

It’s okay to admit that the NBA MVP race is all over the place. Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Joel Embiid are the betting favorites right now. You can make a case for and against each one of them.

I’m not here to slam on the table and tell you today the Freak is going to win his third MVP award, but back-to-back player of the week awards has reminded the rest of the league he’s not going anywhere.

And, oh by the way, if the Bucks climb the mountain to the one-seed … he’ll be the best player, on the best team, and quite frankly, he already is the best player in the world.