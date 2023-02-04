MOUNT PLEASANT- A 34-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after police say she drove the wrong way causing a multi vehicle crash Friday night.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the crash happened around 7:20 Friday night near Washington avenue and Green Bay Road. Officers say they initially responded to the area for a report of a two-vehicle crash, however when they arrived on scene they found that four cars were actually been involved with one of the vehicles traveling the wrong direction.

According to the police report, the woman driving the wrong way had three kids in her car at the time. Children were also in the other vehicles along with two adults.

All the victims were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The female suspect was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) and OWI with passengers under the age of 16.

Mount Pleasant Police say the crash is still under investigation.