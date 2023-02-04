MILWAUKEE- The facilities at Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee getting a massive upgrade courtesy of Jrue and Lauren Holiday.

The couple partnered with Kohler to renovate the bathrooms at Sojourner Family Peace Center in an effort, they say, to provide a little bit of relaxation to people who need it most.

“I think to have a comfortable shower somewhere you can go to get peace, somewhere to have that space for yourself is very, very, important,” Jrue Holiday said during Friday’s unveiling.

Holiday’s wife, Lauren, a former member of the US Women’s National Soccer Team, said the inspiration struck when they were visiting Kohler while renovating their own home.

“We were picking out all of these really cool fixtures from Kohler and I told the woman showing us around that what would be really cool would be if we partnered with women’s shelters,” she said.

The new bathrooms at Sojourner are just the start. The Holiday’s say they’re also planning renovations at two other women’s shelters, Hope House and The Women’s Center. Since becoming a member of the Bucks during the 2020 season, the Holiday’s have supported a number of local businesses through the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Fund. You can read more about their efforts here.