MILWAUKEE — Long, boring and contentious days at your local branch of the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles are no longer an issue for many community members taking advantage of the state’s nationally-acclaimed online DMV services.

As confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Wednesday morning, the state’s online DMV services have received the highest regional award from the American Association of Motor Vehicles Administrators (AAMVA) for Improvement Through Efficiencies.

This comes on the heels of the DMV’s eMV Public system, which allows Wisconsin residents to title and register their cars online without the hassle of making an in-person appointment at their local branch. In turn, Wisconsin DMVs are less crowded, which reduces the amount of people waiting at local offices while streamlining these essential processes to fit the needs of the public.

“Recognition like this highlights the tremendous asset we have in our DMV as it provides customers convenient, innovative online options,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said.

That’s not all — Wisconsin residents can renew their license, order a replacement license, or make an appointment for in-person services through this website. All of these crucial services are accompanied by instructional guides and how-to’s that help people navigate the website and complete these tasks.

“Wisconsinites have been able to renew their plates online for the past few years, so we’re pleased to expand online service to titling vehicles, especially for our newest residents who often need to do both,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “Frankly, the real winners are Wisconsin residents who can complete their entire DMV tasks online from home. What’s more efficient than that?”

If you’re interested in visiting the eDMV, click here or visit https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/online-srvcs/online.aspx.

