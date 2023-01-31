Verdict watch is underway in the Mark Jensen trial. Jury deliberations will resume Wednesday February 1 after two hours on Tuesday.

Jensen’s second homicide trial is now in its fourth week. He faces a life sentence for the 1998 killing of Julie Jensen. He was convicted of the crime in 2008, but his conviction was thrown out a few years ago by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The prosecution and defense wrapped up their cases on January 31 with closing statements. Defense Attorney Jeremy Perri and his team built their case on the notion that Julie committed suicide rather than being murdered.

“Mark Jensen did not kill his wife. We know this from the science, we know this from what Julie Jensen told her physician,” Perri said in his closing argument.

The prosecution hoping their case is strong enough to convict Jensen for the murder of his wife Julie for a second time. Assistant DA Carli McNeil focused on Julie as well in her closing statement.

“This year is the 25th year stolen from Julie Jensen,” she said.

The jury requested a number of exhibits to examine after being sent for deliberations on Tuesday, including photos from the medical examiner, the EMS statement for Julie Jensen on the day of her death. and the handwritten notes of Julie’s family physician.