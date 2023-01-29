Sports betting is set to kick off at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino within the next couple of weeks. 17 self-service sports betting kiosks will open for business and be available 24/7.

But that’s not all the casino is doing to welcome sports bettors – Potawatomi has announced the construction of a new sportsbook that will replace the Northern Lights Theater and the Fire Pit Sports Bar and Grill.

Milwaukee Business Journal editor Mark Kass joined Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News to break down why Potawatomi is making the change.

“Sports betting is a huge thing nationally. It’s coming to a lot of states, it’s coming to Wisconsin now. It’s currently available at a couple other casinos in Wisconsin and now it will be available here,” Kass said. “Big deal for the casino because this is an expansion into a new area of revenue.”

While he thinks the move is exciting, Kass understands the disappointment at the closing of the Northern Lights Theater. He said he doesn’t expect this to be the end of live performances at the casino.

“I think they’ll find other ways to make that happen or other outlets,” he said. “Really for them, this was about money. This is about offering another service that really has the potential to be very lucrative for them long-term.”

This move is coming after the Forest County Potawatomi and Gov. Tony Evers’ administration last year announced a new agreement to allow sports betting on the tribal property where the casino is located.