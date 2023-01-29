After at least half a foot of snow was dumped on the city of Milwaukee much of the day Saturday until early Sunday morning, officials with the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) are trying to get ahead of the frigid temperatures and clear as much snow as possible.

The Department declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening until 6 am Monday morning until . This declaration mainly deals with parking within the city. No parking is allowed on main streets during the overnight hours Sunday until 6 am Monday morning. DPW says to park on the odd-numbered side of the street Sunday night if you live on side streets. Additionally, posted signs take precedence.

Parked vehicles should also be tight to the curb and out of the flow of traffic, including the streetcar route and other city roadways according to DPW. Additional snow parking details can be found here.

Marketing & Communications Officer for DPW Brian DeNeve says crews worked all night plowing after multiple salting operations around the city Saturday afternoon and evening. DeNeve says the parking pattern on the side streets will allow plows better access to properly clear snow, particularly on narrow streets.

“With up to 8 inches of snow accumulation in parts of the city, we want to ensure as much snow and ice is cleared prior to bitterly low temperatures this week which would result in frozen snow piles.” DeNeve said in an email.

Indeed, temperatures will fall quickly as the work week begins with wind chills well below zero to start the week, before the potential for snow later in the week. You can find the WTMJ 5 Day Forecast here.