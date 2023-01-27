KENOSHA, Wis. — Northbound traffic is shut down on I-94 near Kenosha for a crash reported beyond the Illinois state border. The left shoulder of the roadway is completely blocked, as of 3:00 p.m. CST.

Details are limited, but the crash was confirmed by 511 Wisconsin. It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved at this stage of the investigation. First responders and traffic authorities are on the scene to assist.

NEW DETAILS: TMJ4 reports that the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department cited weather as the cause of this multi-vehicle crash. Several people were hospitalized because of their injuries, but no fatalities have been announced. It is expected that four cars and two semi-trucks were involved.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are revealed.

