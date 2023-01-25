A man wanted for murder in Milwaukee has been arrested in Phoenix, Arizona by U.S. Marshals. Brandon Gladney, 34, was wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department for first-degree intentional homicide related to a May 2020 incident.

Gladney is accused of killing his cousin outside a convenience store after an argument. An altercation between Gladney and his cousin was captured on video, in which Gladney was seen pointing a gun at his cousin and firing multiple rounds. He later died at a hospital of two gunshot wounds.

Gladney had been on the run for over two years, according to the Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force.

The investigation got a break when U.S. Marshals in Milwaukee received a tip that Gladney was staying at a Phoenix home. They then requested help from U.S. Marshals in Arizona.

Task Force members established surveillance at the home on January 24 and were able to identify Gladney entering and leaving the home, which was then surrounded. Gladney exited the home after multiple commands and was taken into custody without incident.

Gladney is being held at the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix awaiting extradition to Milwaukee County.

