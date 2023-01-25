MILWAUKEE — The School District of South Milwaukee is cooperating with the Milwaukee Police Department while investigating an “extremely serious” incident that potentially occurred between a student and a teacher at South Milwaukee High School.

As confirmed by a press release from the school district, the incident took place as a teacher and student were leaving South Milwaukee High School on Monday, January 23, 2023. It resulted in the employee being placed on administrative leave effective immediately.

It’s unclear what exactly occurred, though TMJ4 cited a social media post suggesting that a fight may have occurred between the teacher and student. Those claims remain unsubstantiated and unconfirmed by South Milwaukee High School at this time. The South Milwaukee School District offered the following comment:

“Investigations involving student and teacher interactions are extremely serious and administration officials are following all internal protocols and applicable state laws.”

Given the serious nature of the interaction, South Milwaukee High School is making counselors and staff members available to the school community in case there are any students who were seriously impacted buy the incident. However, specific individuals are not being named out of respect and privacy for the minor(s) involved.

“The safety of our students and staff is the top priority for the School District of South Milwaukee,” the release states.

No further details are being released at this stage of the investigation in order to uphold the integrity of this investigative process.

