UPDATE: I794 was reopened.
The eastbound lanes of 794 were closed Tuesday because of a semi rollover.
The interstate was expected to be shut down at Van Buren Street for several hours, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
TRAFFIC ALERT: MCSO has closed the WS LAKE interchange & the I-794 SB/Milwaukee on-ramp for a semi rollover w/ minor injuries to the driver. This closure will be lengthy due to salvage/removal efforts.— Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 24, 2023