MILWAUKEE — According to a UW-Milwaukee (UWM) emergency alert, the Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a series of seven armed robberies on the city’s east side. Three of which were near UWM’s campus.

The robberies happened during the span of January 19-21. No one was injured in any of these incidents.

The suspects are believed to be using a stolen white 2020 KIA Sportage with Minnesota plates. However, the suspects have also previously used both a white and silver sedan.

The four suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Black Male in his 20’s., 5’6″, 130-150 lbs. He was seen wearing a surgical mask, dark winter clothing and armed with a black handgun.

Suspect #2: Black Male in his 20’s, 5’6″, 130 lbs. He was seen wearing a dark mask and dark winter clothing.

Suspect #3: Black Male aged 16-20.

Suspect #4: Black Male aged 16-20.

In response to the robberies, UWM Police are adjusting patrols around campus and in the surrounding neighborhoods. Police also urge anyone who sees a suspect, suspects or the suspected vehicle to call 911 or the UWM Emergency number at 414-229-9911.

