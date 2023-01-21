MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week.

One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society.

She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an adoption counselor and she loves her job. Kleibor is inspired by the connections that come with her work.

“Obviously, we serve animals. But the connection to people is so important and incredible,” Kleibor said. “What makes our organization unique, we’re able to bridge and unite animals with people and support animals through the people who love them.”

Last October, Kleibor became President and CEO of the Wisconsin Humane Society and she finds her nearly two decades of experience there to be an asset to her leadership.

“I think this is my ninth position within the organization. To be able to be hands-on and to understand the operations of our work. To have found homes personally for thousands of animals. It’s just the baseline understanding and to be able to talk about our work and connect people with various aspects of our work has helped tremendously,” Kleibor said.

She is invigorated by the fact that her work every day is different and meaningful. Kleibor recalled of her most memorable and impactful adventures earlier in her career when she was the director of the Racine campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society.

“We responded to a hoarding situation and ended up removing eighty dogs, ten cats and two pigs from three separate properties in under twelve hours. And so, just to be able to take animals out of some really terrible situations, and then bring them to safety where they’ll know comfort and support going forward and not be in pain, those situations and that one in particular, will always stick with me.”

Kleibor is the proud pet parent of five Wisconsin Humane Society alumni. Three dogs named Snuggles, Millie and Penny, a cat named Two, and Bubbles the Hamster.

