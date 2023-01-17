Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson was cited Tuesday after a firearm was found in his carry-on bag at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the firearm was detected during the screening process to enter Concourse C around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17.

Deputy sheriffs arrived and questioned Thompson, after which he was released and permitted to proceed to his flight. Thompson said he was on his way to a conference to talk about the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

In a statement released Tuesday night, he said he was working at the Waukesha Police Department before he left for the airport and did not realize his carry-on bag had his firearm in it.

Thompson will be issued a citation for presenting a weapon at a screening station. That ordinance violation includes a $767.50 fine.

The Sheriff’s Office said Thompson was “afforded no ‘special’ treatment or consideration, nor did he request any.”

In his statement, Thompson said, “I am embarrassed in this situation and hold myself ultimately responsible. I believe in accountability and will be held accountable for the situation. I also understand that I am human and make mistakes. I am sorry for the negative attention this brought not only to me but for the amazing community that I serve at the City of Waukesha Police Department.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF: