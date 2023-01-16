They are going to talk smack about the Packers not making the playoffs.

If they talk smack about the Packers not making the playoffs, you bring up the Super Bowls or lack thereof.

If you bring up the Super Bowls, Minnesota fans will complain but have nothing to say.

If Minnesota fans want to complain but have nothing to say, they blame the field surface for why they inexplicably lost a game.

If they blame the field for a loss, let them host a playoff game against a team they already beat.

If they face a team they already beat, they surely won’t let Daniel Jones be the games leading rusher.

If they let Daniel Jones be the leading rusher, well Kirk Cousins will throw for more yards.

Wait, Cousins didn’t throw for more yards than Jones? Then will they hold a lead for more than three minutes?

If they don’t hold a lead for more than three minutes, they will have to run a two-minute drill to end the game.

If they do a two-minute drill to end a game, on fourth down they surely will throw the ball at least to the sticks …

If they don’t throw the ball to the sticks, they lost the game.

In the words of Willy Wonka … You get nothing! You lose! Good day sir!