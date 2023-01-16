The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Huber Inmate walk-away named Jessica Grace Shafer.

The 27-year-old Shafer failed to return from a medical appointment and now has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County.

Shafer was on court-ordered Huber privileges allowing her to continue to work while in jail. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, white shoes, a black sweatshirt, and a purple jacket.

The Sheriff’s Office said that if you have information on the whereabouts of Jessica Shafer, please do not make contact with her. They are instead asking that you contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.