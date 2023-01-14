Several organizations across southeastern Wisconsin will hold events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here are several events:

Milwaukee Bucks’ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. game day

Milwaukee Bucks play Indiana Pacers on Jan. 16

Dozens of Milwaukee area nonprofits are setting up outside of Section 228 inside Fiserv Forum

Located at 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave

At halftime, the Bucks will recognize the 18 winners of We Energies’ annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speech Contest.

More information here

MPS to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service

Volunteers and local leaders will gather at Carson Academy of Science will participate in a service project to reinvigorate the school.

Located at 4920 W. Capitol Dr.

8:15 AM – Opening Ceremony Begins in Gymnasium @ 8:15 until 4 pm

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, County Executive David Crowley, County Supervisor Sequanna Taylor and several other community leaders will be attending.

MPS students read winning speeches and essays

Student winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Speech and Essay Contest will deliver their speeches and read their essays at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, located at 929 N. Water St.

Runs from from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

located at 929 N. Water St.

More information here.

Free admission to America’s Black Holocaust Museum

America’s Black Holocaust Museum is offering free admission on Community Day, on Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at 401 W. North Ave.

More information here

39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration

“Working Toward a World of Peace” is the theme of this year’s event

Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center from 4 to 6 p.m.

Located at 929 N. Water St.

More information here

King Day celebration at Milwaukee Public Library’s King Branch

Entertainment and activities: music, dance, poetry, trivia and hands-on activities for all ages

Located at 310 W. Locust St.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 16

More information here

YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

The YMCA will host a Deliberate Dialogues series

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino from 7:30-9 a.m. 1721 W. Canal St.

Located at 1721 W. Canal St.

More information here

Wisconsin Black Historical Society’s guided tour

Located at 2620 W. Center St.

Clayborn Benson leads a tour starting at 11 a.m.

Cost $10

Free showing of documentary “King: A Filmed Record … Montgomery To Memphis” starts at 1:30 p.m.

More information here

Beloved Community Day with Ubuntu Research and Evaluation

Celebrate the life and work of King with crafts, music and learning about his definition of “justice” at this gathering organized by Ubuntu Research and Evaluation.

Runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Capitol Drive Lutheran Church

Located at 5305 W. Capitol Dr.

More information here

A Day of Service with 5 Points

5 Points Neighborhood Association has organized a day of service creating glass jar art to give to older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.

Starts at noon ends at 3 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church,

Located at 3879 N. Port Washington Rd.

More infomation here.

The City of Milwaukee’s Public Works Department has also posted their schedule for the day.