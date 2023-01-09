There are a lot of reasons the Packers lost to the Lions on Sunday night and miss the playoffs overall. But to be concise, let me write down a few reasons why the Packers are done for the season.

You just can’t rely on a coin flip to score a touchdown when you’re in the red zone. The Packers finished the season at 51%.

You just cannot fumble on the doorstep of the red zone at the end of a half. To then turnaround and allow your opponent to drive into field goal range in the final minute of said half.

You just cannot steal the football from the long snapper as they prepare for a 47 yard field goal … which then becomes a 32 yard chip shot.

And you absolutely positively cannot shove uniformed personnel on the opposing team. And a trainer this week of all weeks! Quay Walker became the first player in the last 15 years to be ejected twice in the same season.

Matt LaFleur promises a fine-toothed comb to refine team performance … we’ll have to wait until September to see it.